At least 42 cops killed in recent violence

Says IGP

At least 42 members of the police force were killed and scores injured in clashes during the recent mass student movement, said newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam yesterday.

Three of the dead were of inspector rank and two are Rab members, he said while talking to reporters at the Central Police Hospital in Dhaka.

Over 500 took treatment at the hospital, he said, adding that of them, 27 are still undergoing treatment.

"We are providing full support to the injured," the IGP said.

During the student movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina's government, more than 400 people, including students were killed, mostly by gunshots.

A total of 599 out of 639 police stations in the country resumed operations partially yesterday, thanks to the assistance of the armed forces and Ansar members.

Of 110 police stations in metropolitan areas, activities have started in 97, Police Headquarters said in a press statement.