At least 15,000 hectares of arable land waterlogged for sluice gate

A sluice gate constructed as part of a dam in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali has been unable to drain away water from at least 15,000 hectares of agricultural land, thereby causing waterlogging in monsoon.

As such, hundreds of farmers from Khaprabhanga village in Dalbuganj union under the upazila are being affected over the years as they have been unable to cultivate their lands for crop production due to inundation.

The affected farmers also formed a human chain in the area adjacent to the sluice gate recently.

They demanded the authorities concerned take prompt steps to resolve the issue.

The Bangladesh Water Development Board had constructed the sluice gate on a canal in the area as part of a polder of the dam.

However, as the sluice has been unable to drain away water from the agricultural lands during monsoon, waterlogging causes significant damage to crops including Aman paddy seedbeds every year, while also sinking fish enclosures in the area.

"The only way to drain away water from the vast arable lands is to break this small sluice gate and construct a bigger one," said Mostafizur Rahman, a local farmer.

Contacted, Rabiul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Kalapara upazila, said necessary measures will be taken in this regard.