At least 100 students injured as BCL activists swoop on protesters

At least 100 students were injured when activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League BCL carried out an attack on quota reform protesters at Dhaka University's VC Chattar this afternoon.

Sources at Dhaka Medical College Hospital said at least 100 injured students were brought to DMCH.

Photo: Prabir Das

The whole of the DU campus was being patrolled by BCL activists after they chased the protesters away. More activists were arriving in pickups, our staff correspondent reported from the spot around 4:20pm.

Photo courtesy: Rifat Haque

Photo: Collected

Photo: Prabir Das

BCL members from various halls of Dhaka University and Dhaka city units swooped on the protesting students around 3:30pm.

They beat the protesting students indiscriminately with iron rods and sticks, leaving more than 50 students injured.

BCL also chased them and dispersed them from the spot.

The injured were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, according to the protesters.

Photo courtesy: Rifat Haque

Earlier, another clash broke out between protesters and BCL activists around 3:00pm when a group of protesters on loudspeakers were calling students to join their protest from different dormitories.

As they reached Bijoy Ekattor Hall, BCL men from inside the dormitory started throwing brick chips at the protestors. The protestors also retaliated.

Photo: Muntakim Saad

Photo: Prabir Das

Later, both groups, each wielding sticks and iron rods, engaged in a chase and counter chase.

Earlier, BCL President Saddam Hossain told media around 1:00pm that it was clear that the protesters were crossing their limits, and BCL knew how to "politically" deal with those who cross the limit.