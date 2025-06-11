At least 10 minors were forcibly disappeared

Says commission report on enforced disappearances under AL regime

At least 10 minors were found to be victims of enforced disappearances, according to the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances. All were under the age of 18.

Of the 1,772 complaints registered with the commission as verified active cases since 2009, it closely examined 253 individuals to trace the patterns that have defined enforced disappearances for over a decade. The professions of 228 victims were documented.

The commission found that 29 percent of the victims were students, followed by businesspersons at 28 percent. At least 15 percent were teachers, while five victims were journalists.

The political identities of 101 victims were also examined. Activists linked to the BNP accounted for the largest group -- around 37 percent. Another 31 percent were from Islami Chhatra Shibir, and 25 percent were members of Jamaat-e-Islami.

"The vast majority identified with what were, at the time, political oppositions," stated the commission's report, which was submitted to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on June 6.

The report was released in parts throughout the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Only two individuals from the subset of 101 were associated with the then ruling Awami League.

"In the rare cases involving supporters or activists of the ruling party, we usually find the enforced disappearances to be the result of intra-party factional disputes, personal property conflicts, or other criminal dynamics unrelated to political dissent," the report noted.

These two Awami League-linked victims were forcibly disappeared over an intra-party feud centring a upazila parishad election.

The average length of disappearance was 47 days.

"The absence of clear justification for why one person is held longer than another reinforces the extrajudicial and punitive character of the system.

"If the variation in how long victims were disappeared had followed some legal or operational logic, we could have expected consistent categories -- shorter durations for less severe cases, longer for those considered greater threats. Instead, the data shows arbitrary and extreme inconsistencies," the report said, adding, "The uncertainty of how long one might be disappeared becomes, in itself, a tool of repression."

The commission found that the majority of victims were aged between 19 and 35, with the highest concentration between 25 and 28.

"The peak does not occur in the teenage or early 20s range, where radicalisation is said to most commonly begin. Instead, the largest group falls in the late 20s -- an age bracket more closely associated with political maturity and organising capacity. This suggests that the system of enforced disappearance may have been driven less by counterterrorism objectives than by an intent to neutralise perceived political threats."

While a significant number of victims were students, most were at a post-graduate level and politically active.

Interrogations were always politically motivated across all agencies, the commission found. Details of the circumstances of abduction were collected from 233 individuals -- 221 of whom said they were picked up by men in plain clothes.

The commission called this a standardised method of operation. "The use of civil clothes was a calculated tactic to avoid institutional accountability."

Additionally, 55 percent of the cases involved multiple agencies.

"In these cases, one agency carries out the initial abduction and subsequently transfers the victim to another -- often involving a third or even fourth agency -- before the person is ultimately produced before a court," the report said.

Agencies were identified in at least 138 cases, while Rab's intelligence wing and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) were found to be frequently operating in tandem.

"This reveals a high level of inter-agency cooperation, pointing to a deliberate and systematic repression apparatus operated at the state level."

Victims also reported being blindfolded and transported in vehicles, only to be stopped and handed over to a different team midway. "In many such cases, the blindfolds and handcuffs are physically replaced during the transfer. We infer that each agency uses its own equipment, suggesting a meticulous administrative process during these handovers."

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, however, typically operated alone.

"One CTTC team is responsible for the abduction, another for producing the individual before a court or filing charges, and a third for presenting witnesses to substantiate the case. Unlike other agencies, CTTC and DB [Detective Branch] appear to have more in-house mechanisms for handling the entire cycle from disappearance to legal proceedings."

Rab, meanwhile, maintained a clear and centralised command structure.

"We have received testimony indicating that even minor decisions required clearance from senior command. For example, when captives fell ill at the Taskforce Interrogation Cell, guards had to seek approval from their superiors before even administering basic medication, such as paracetamol. Such information further demonstrates the extent of control and oversight exercised by senior leadership. It reinforces the view that superior command and responsibility, both operational and moral, can be clearly attributed to specific actors within the institution," the report stated.

'HOLD AGENCIES ACCOUNTABLE'

The commission said in its report that meaningful change will require the dismantling of Rab as a force.

"Its [Rab's] dissolution is essential to break the cycle of impunity, restore public confidence, and enable the creation of a rights-respecting security framework."

On the CTTC, the commission warned, "If the trajectory of Rab serves as a warning, then the CTTC now stands at a similar crossroads -- where unchecked power, foreign backing, and political misuse have led to systematic violations and a widespread loss of public trust."

It noted that CTTC, like Rab, continues to operate under a veil of opacity and has cultivated an internal culture of impunity.

The Detective Branch, the commission added, also requires urgent institutional reform, independent oversight, and judicial accountability.

Criticising the DGFI, the commission said, "The lack of parliamentary oversight -- being answerable only to the defence minister -- has contributed to accusations of unchecked authority and institutional opacity.

"Its future legitimacy as an intelligence agency depends on urgent reforms aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and compliance with human rights standards. Only then can it function as a professional and apolitical institution within a democratic framework."

The commission also recommended institutional overhauls of National Security Intelligence (NSI), stating that it faces critical challenges, including politicisation, lack of transparency, and inadequate oversight.

Substantial legal and institutional reform of the NSI is also necessary to ensure accountability, it concluded.