Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Learn from the elderly

Chief justice urges youth
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday urged all to utilise know-ledge and wisdom of the elderly to build a society where all can live holding their heads high.

He said this at a workshop organised by Daffodil International University and All Bangladesh Senior Citizens Welfare Society at the university auditorium.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I request you [the elderly] not to lose confidence. Taking instruction from you, the young generation will take the country ahead. Now we need you more for the interest of the country," Hassan said.

Justice Md Mumtazuddin Ahmed, chairman of the society, presided over the event.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পাগলা মসজিদ: সব রেকর্ড ভেঙে দানবাক্সে মিলল ৬ কোটি ৩২ লাখ ৫১ হাজার টাকা

ঐতিহ্যবাহী পাগলা মসজিদে আরও একটি দানবাক্স বাড়ানো হয়েছে। দানের পরিমাণ বেড়ে যাওয়ায় এখন পাগলা মসজিদের দানবাক্সের সংখ্যা নয়টি।

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

৩১ মার্চ পর্যন্ত ভারতীয় পেঁয়াজ রপ্তানি বন্ধের ঘোষণা, লাগামহীন দেশের বাজার

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification