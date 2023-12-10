Learn from the elderly

Chief justice urges youth

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday urged all to utilise know-ledge and wisdom of the elderly to build a society where all can live holding their heads high.

He said this at a workshop organised by Daffodil International University and All Bangladesh Senior Citizens Welfare Society at the university auditorium.

"I request you [the elderly] not to lose confidence. Taking instruction from you, the young generation will take the country ahead. Now we need you more for the interest of the country," Hassan said.

Justice Md Mumtazuddin Ahmed, chairman of the society, presided over the event.