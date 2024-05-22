Leak of citizens’ data alarming

TIB expresses concern

Transparency International Bangladesh yesterday expressed deep concern over the theft and sale of citizens' confidential information online.

They demanded severe punishment for those responsible, reports UNB.

The anti-graft watchdog highlighted the alarming use of law enforcement officials' IDs to steal citizens' sensitive information, including call data records, national identity card details, and mobile numbers from the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center.

This breach violates constitutional commitments to safeguard personal data, it said.

TIB also urged swift enactment of the Personal Data Protection Act, 2024.

The Daily Star published a report yesterday titled "Personal data up for sale online!" showing how crooked government employees are selling information from national database to 789 groups on social media.

The report detailed how the NTMC system was exploited using the IDs of two law enforcement officers to collect and sell confidential information for financial gain.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Previously, Bangladeshi citizens experienced thefts of various confidential documents such as birth certificates and national identity cards at different times. Recent times have seen a surge in such breaches, with personal data being pilfered by law enforcement organisations tasked with safeguarding it."

The government's process and infrastructure for protecting citizens' sensitive information appear inadequate, raising questions about its integrity and capability, UNB cited Iftekharuzzaman as saying.

The government seems to lack the necessary commitment and investment for robust data protection, making its efforts insufficient and ineffective, he added.

Legal and institutional initiatives for data protection are superficial and risky. While suspending implicated user IDs is a positive step, identifying all involved in data trafficking is crucial, said Iftekharuzzaman.