LDC graduation: Govt prepares for transition amid calls for delay

The government is pressing ahead with Bangladesh's planned graduation from the UN's Least Developed Countries category in November 2026 despite private sector pleas for a six-year delay over fears of losing vital trade benefits.

The interim government is taking preparations to set the stage for the historic economic shift as scheduled, said Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, special assistant to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"The LDC graduation is a sovereign decision of the country," he told The Daily Star over the phone, adding that officials have already started consulting with stakeholders in key sectors such as garments, pharmaceuticals, leather and leather goods, and visiting factories to identify challenges.

"Let's take the preparations," the special assistant said.

He, however, did not clarify whether the government is considering the option to seek a deferment from the UN, as urged by businesses.

Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said, "My ministry will act according to the government's final decision on the matter."

Business leaders, at a roundtable organised by The Daily Star on Tuesday, cited a confluence of pressures, including a nearly 40 percent currency devaluation, higher tariffs in the US, elevated interest rates, and a difficult investment climate, as reasons they are unprepared for the graduation.

Their primary concern is the loss of preferential trade benefits, particularly duty-free, quota-free access to the European Union.

They warn this could reduce annual exports by up to 14 percent, or about $7 billion, severely impacting the ready-made garments and footwear sectors, which together account for nearly 90 percent of exports. Currently, Bangladesh enjoys LDC trade privileges in 38 countries, covering 73 percent of its exports.

Economist Debapriya Bhattacharya, a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and member of the UN Committee for Development Policy, said any deferment request must come from the head of government and demonstrate economic damage warranting the delay.

Bhattacharya, however, sounded optimistic about the graduation. "All the numbers are very much in favour of graduation," he said, stressing that the focus should be on ensuring a smooth transition.

He noted that major markets, including the EU, UK, Canada and Australia, have agreed to extend LDC trade benefits by three years after graduation, until 2029, for preparations. The economist urged negotiations with India and China for similar terms.

Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office, also questioned whether deferment is feasible given that Bangladesh already received a three-year extension due to the pandemic.

"You have to build a case with strong arguments," he said, noting Nepal's deferment was granted after a massive earthquake. He also said Bangladesh should not risk its reputation with faulty economic data for building the case in favour of a deferment.

"I think the train has left us. Better let's prepare for a smooth graduation," he said.

Selim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network for Economic Modelling (SANEM), believes Bangladesh should take the opportunity if there is a possibility of deferment. In the UN, there is no clear stance whether Bangladesh can defer the graduation or not.

He said Bangladesh's case for deferment would weaken if fellow November 2026 graduates Nepal and Lao PDR do not also seek delays.

Raihan, a professor of economics at Dhaka University, urged coordination with those countries but cautioned that any unsuccessful bid would waste valuable time that could be spent on economic reforms for a smooth transition as per the schedule.

Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, chairman of the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID), also thinks Bangladesh should apply for a deferment and work with the UN to find out what needs to be done.

But success will depend on multiple factors, including smart diplomatic engagement in a tense global trade environment, he said.

"A careful implementation plan must show how extra time would strengthen preparation," he said, adding that graduation is under UN purview and cannot be influenced by the WTO.

Despite business concerns, Bangladesh qualified for graduation by meeting all three UN criteria: per capita income, human assets, and the economic vulnerability index.