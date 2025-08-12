Lawyers scuffle during bail hearing of ex-CJ Khairul Haque

Two groups of Supreme Court lawyers yesterday locked into a scuffle in a courtroom of the High Court centering the hearing of a bail petition of detained former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque in connection with a murder case.

During the incident, some lawyers shouted and asked each other to get out of the courtroom.

The incident created pandemonium in the courtroom of the HC bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja for around 10 minutes after 3:00pm.

The situation came under control after the HC bench fixed 11:00am on Sunday for hearing of the petition submitted by Khairul Haque on August 7, also seeking a stay on the trial proceedings against him.

Several senior lawyers including MK Rahman, Md Mohsen Rashid, Mohammad Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury, ZI Khan Panna, Qumrul Haque Siddique and Md Motaher Hossain Sazu appeared for Khairul Haque while Deputy Attorney Generals (DAGs) Md Rasel Ahammad and Md Imran Khan and Assistant Attorney Generals (AAGs) Md Uzzal Hossain, Muhammad Safwan and Md Jasim Uddin represented the state.

Advocate MK Rahman placed the petition of Khairul Haque before the bench for hearing.

DAG Rasel Ahmed sought one-week time from the court for hearing, saying that Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman will place arguments on behalf of the state.

MK Rahman prayed to the HC to hold hearing of the petition, saying the AG can place arguments after the HC issues a rule on the matter.

DAG Rasel again urged the HC not to hear the mater this week.

Mohsen Rashid, also Khairul's laywer, asked DAG Rasel not to dictate the court, saying that Khairul Haque has been humiliated at the court premises.

"All lawyers present here had appeared before the court of Justice Khairul Haque while he was in service. Insulting the judges has become a trend in South Asia," said Rashid.

A government-backed lawyer told the court that Khairul Haque is responsible for ruining the judiciary and killing around 1,500 people.

A few lawyers supporting Khairul Haque opposed this statement by shouting. Soon, more lawyers sitting in the court joined in and a scuffle ensued, despite the HC judges repeatedly requested them to calm down.

Finally, order returned after Justice Md Zakir Hossain said this court will hold hearing of the petition at 11:00am next Sunday.