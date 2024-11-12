Lawyer wants info from SC under RTI

A lawyer yesterday submitted an application to the Supreme Court (SC) registrar general under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to know why 15 High Court judges have been kept away from judicial functions.

SC lawyer Md Eunus Ali Akond placed the application to the SC registrar general with the names of 15 HC judges who are not being allowed to perform judicial activities.

The 15 judges are Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury, Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque, Justice AKM Zahirul Hoque, Justice Md Ataur Rahman Khan, Justice Naima Haider, Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif, Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice Ashish Ranjan Das, Justice Khizir Hayat, Justice SM Maniruzzaman, Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman, Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, Justice Shahed Nuruddin, Justice Md Aminul Islam, and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon.

Among them, Justice Salma and Justice Ataur have been appointed during the regime of the BNP-led alliance government, and the rest were appointed during the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

Eunus told The Daily Star that the SC registrar general is supposed to give him the information in 21 days under the Right to Information Act.

"If the Supreme Court registrar general does not respond to my application, I will move a writ petition before the High Court seeking necessary directives on this issue," he said.

However, Justice Salma, Justice Reza-Ul Hoque, and Justice Zahirul have been kept away from bench functions for five years in the wake of an inquiry against them.

The others have been excluded from judicial proceedings from October 20 amid the demand from the agitating students.

The SC administration has not yet disclosed the details of the reasons behind keeping the judges away from the judicial activities.

The administration recently, in a press release, said the information about some of the judges is being scrutinised, as the Supreme Judicial Council led by the chief justice has been formed after the SC delivered its verdict on the constitution's 16th amendment case on October 20.

Only Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed has the authority to constitute the benches of the Appellate and High Court Division under the constitution.