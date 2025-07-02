Lawyer alif murder: Charges pressed against Chinmoy, 37 others

Police pressed charges against 38 people yesterday, including Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a former ISKCON leader, in connection with the murder case of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif, who was hacked to death on November 26 last year.

Mahfuzur Rahman, assistant commissioner (AC) of Kotwali zone, also the investigating officer (IO) of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the metropolitan court's prosecution section this evening.

Confirming the charge sheet submission, AC Mahfuzur told The Daily Star, "I submitted the charge sheet implicating 38 persons, including Chinmoy Krishna Das. The murder took place following the instigation and provocation by Chinmoy."

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) Advocate Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury of the Metropolitan Court said, "The charge sheet was submitted to the court's prosecution section, and the hearing on the charge sheet will be held on the next scheduled date of the murder case."

Ex-ISKCON leader Chinmoy -- also the spokesperson for Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote -- was shown arrested in the Alif murder case by a court on May 5 following a police application.

On October 31 last year, Firoz Khan, former general secretary of Chattogram's Mohora Ward BNP, filed a case with Kotwali Police Station, accusing Chinmoy and 18 others of disrespecting the national flag during a rally of the Hindu community on October 25 in the port city's New Market area.

On November 26 last year, Chinmoy was sent to jail after a Chattogram court rejected his bail plea in the sedition case.

Following the bail rejection, his supporters blocked the police prison van on its way to jail and staged a demonstration demanding Chinmoy's immediate release.

Police later charged with batons to disperse the agitating supporters, triggering a clash in the court building area that afternoon.

Advocate Alif, a lawyer of the Chattogram Court, was brutally beaten and hacked to death outside the court premises during triangular clashes between Chinmoy's supporters, police, and a group of lawyers.

In connection with the vandalism, attacks, and clashes, police filed three cases -- for assault on police, vandalism, and obstructing law enforcement from performing official duties -- accusing 79 named individuals and around 1,400 unidentified ones.

Alif's father, Jamal, filed a murder case against 31 individuals, while his brother Khan-e-Alam filed another case accusing 115 persons, including 70 lawyers, with Kotwali Police Station.

Police held 10 accused, mostly cleaners by profession, after their presence was detected in CCTV footage, police said.

Among the accused, Chandan Das, Ripon Das, and Rajib Bhattacharya gave confessional statements before the court involving their roles in the murder.