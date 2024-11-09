Lawsuits filed over ‘speech offences’ to be dismissed

Says Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul yesterday said lawsuits filed over "speech offences" would be dismissed simultaneously with the repeal of the Cyber Security Act.

"We are repealing the Cyber Security Act [CSA] and made the announcement long ago. There are some cases filed over 'speech offences'... all those cases will be dismissed automatically," he said, reports BSS.

"The cases filed against free-minded people, people of differing opinions, those implicated for their speeches and dissenting views... will be dismissed alongside the repeal of the CSA," he added.

The law adviser, however, noted that trials for cases involving computer offences, such as hacking, fraud, and blackmailing, would continue.

He was addressing the DRU-Desh TV Best Reporting Award-2024 ceremony as the chief guest at Dhaka Club.

Criticising a section of journalist leaders, the adviser said they only worked to improve their own fortunes, not to better the conditions for ordinary journalists.

"By holding ordinary journalists hostage, they [the so-called leaders] amassed a huge amount of money, became owners of houses and cars, and grew influential," Asif said.

Addressing the programme as a special guest, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan emphasised that fearless and unbiased journalism is essential for protecting democracy and the environment.

Presided over by DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, the programme was conducted by DRU General Secretary Mohi Uddin.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star's Senior Staff Correspondent Ahsan Habib and 10 other journalists received the Best Reporting Award-2023 in four categories, presented by DRU and Desh TV.

Habib won the prize in the print media category for his report titled "Aamar Bond not IFIC's".

Mahmudul Hasan Nayon, a staff reporter of Daily Prothom Alo, also won the best reporting award in the same category for his report on "Benazir earns PhD degree from DU without enrollment qualifications".

Financial Express reporters Jasim Uddin Haroon and Farhan Ferdous jointly won an award in the same category for their story, "Women investors outperform men, challenging stereotypes".