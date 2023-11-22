Law in the making for social media platforms

Says info minister

Bangladesh is drafting a new law that will make it mandatory for social media platforms to register with the authorities here, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said yesterday.

Discussions are underway with the law minister in this regard, he said, adding that the next parliamentwill hopefully pass the law.

He told these to reporters after attending a meeting with the Rumor Prevention Cell and Fact Checking Committee of the information ministry.

The minister then said those spreading "anti-state" fake news from abroad will face action.

According to a press release from the information ministry, the government has had discussions with the authorities in several countries about suing individuals who spread rumours against Bangladesh.

"Members of our party [ruling Awami League] have also been told to file cases there according to the laws of the respective countries," the press release quoted Hasan as saying.

The minister stated that the BNP and Jamaat were spreading disinformation using paid agents.