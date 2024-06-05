Law taking its own course: Hasan Mahmud says on Yunus case

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said the law is taking its own course regarding the case against Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

"With due respect Dr Yunus, I would say the law is taking its own course. Law is not being misused here. Rather, he is getting much sympathy from the court which other accused do not get," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs while responding to a question.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, the court granted him bail immediately and he was not even arrested for an hour.

He said he has a doubt whether anyone else would get such sympathy for what Prof Yunus is getting.

Hasan made the remarks when a reporter drew his attention about the US remarks regarding the Yunus case.

The United States has said it is closely monitoring the developments in the case against Prof Yunus.

"We will continue to encourage the Bangladeshi government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Yunus as the appeals process continues," said Mathew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, during a regular briefing on June 4.

Miller expressed concerns that these cases might represent a "misuse" of Bangladesh's labour laws to "harass and intimidate" Yunus.

"We also worry that the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade foreign direct investment," he added.

The government of Bangladesh has maintained that it is not a party to the case involving Muhammad Yunus and emphasised the independence and transparency of its judicial process.