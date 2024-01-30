Law for speedy trial to be made permanent

Cabinet approves the draft

The cabinet yesterday approved the draft Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Act 2024 to make the existing provisional law a permanent one.

Promulgated in 2002 by the then BNP-led government for a period of two years, the act deals with serious crimes like extortion, disruption of road, rail and waterways communications, vandalism of vehicles, mugging, creating terror among people, and tender manipulation.

The Awami League, the then opposition party, seriously opposed the law, calling it a "black law" that would be used to oppress the opposition activists. The party had walked out of parliament in protest.

The law, however, survived via six extensions despite changes in the government. It was last extended in 2019.

After yesterday's cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the Home Ministry's Public Security Division placed the proposed law before the cabinet, saying that this law has played an effective role in curbing crimes.

"The cabinet gave the approval to make the Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) (Amendment) Act 2024 a permanent act. No change has been brought in the content of the draft law," he told reporters.

He said the provisional law expiries on April 9.

Asked whether this law is being used more on the political opponents, Mahbub said no discussions in this regard were held in the meeting.

The punishment for offences under the law ranges between two and seven years and fines.

According to the data of lower courts collected by the Supreme Court, in 2022, at least 2,749 cases filed under the act were on trial in chief metropolitan magistrates' and chief judicial magistrates' courts.