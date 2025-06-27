Law Reporters Forum: Zabed, Mission reelected

The election results were announced by senior journalist Swapan Das Gupta

Hasan Zabed, special correspondent of NTV, and Moneruzzaman Mission, senior reporter of the English daily New Age, have been reelected president and general secretary of the Law Reporters Forum (LRF) respectively for 2025–2026.

The LRF is a platform of journalists covering law, justice and human rights issues.

The election results were announced by senior journalist Swapan Das Gupta, who served as the Chief Election Commissioner, today.

The election followed the LRF's Annual General Meeting held at the South Hall of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The committee also comprises of more office-bearers. They are Ahmed Sarwar Hossain Bhuiyan of Banglavision (vice president), Arafat Munna of Bangladesh Pratidin (joint secretary), Monzur Hossain of Channel 24 (treasurer), Zabed Akhter of ATN News ( Publicity and Publication Secretary), Jannatul Ferdous Tanvi of BBC Bangla (Training and Welfare Secretary), and SM Noor Mohammad of Ajker Patrika (organising secretary).

The following reporters were elected as Executive Committee members: Wakil Ahmed Hiron (Samakal); Bikash Narayan Dutta (Janakantha); Habibur Rahman (BSS) and Fazlul Haque Mridha (Jago News).

Barrister Nasir Uddin Ahmed Ashim, BNP's International Affairs Secretary, attended the event along with former LRF presidents Salehuddin, Ashutosh Sarkar, Mashhudul Haque, Shamima Akter, senior member Kazi Abdul Hannan, and other former and current committee leaders and general members of the forum.