Law ministry working to update CPC: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said his ministry is working to update the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), 1908 in order to make it more effective and reduce the backlog of cases by cutting delays.

"Different laws and regulations have been amended in order to make the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) system more successful and effective".

"A project titled 'Development of Mediation and Civil Litigation Practices for Enhancement of Access to Justice' has been undertaken with the financial and technical support of JICA for improved mediation practices. The project will work to ensure citizens' access to justice by improving the mediation process and will assist in eliminating the causes of delay in settlement of civil cases through properly identifying the reasons", he said.

He was speaking as chief guest to a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of the project at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital today.

Highlighting the various activities undertaken by the law ministry to ensure equal access to justice for the people, Minister Anisul said, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamed of building a 'just and egalitarian society' by establishing the rule of law, basic human rights, equality and justice.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working tirelessly to materialize this dream of Bangabandhu. To ensure access to justice for all citizens, various steps have been taken including the establishment of legal aid offices across the country, the introduction of legal aid programs at government expense, and the introduction of alternative dispute resolution methods in the judicial process," he said.

He said the training and capacity-building project included training programs to enhance the skills and knowledge of mediators, judges and legal aid officers in Bangladesh and Japan.

This project will be marked as a milestone in increasing access to justice in Bangladesh, he said, adding that the project will be implemented in Narsingdi and Cumilla as pilot districts.

He said in the implementation stage the emphasis will be on training mediators and legal aid officers and development of an effective case management system.

IWAMA Kiminori, Japanese Ambassador appointed to Bangladesh, spoke as a special guest at the event presided over by Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.