‘Law enforcers turn a blind eye to ruling party men’

MSF says in its January report on electoral violence

Law enforcers, while being prompt to put opposition men behind bars by filing "ghost cases", were largely inactive towards ruling party men engaged in electoral violence, said Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation yesterday.

At least 711 people were victims of 140 incidents of violence that took place centring the January 7 polls. Of them, 12 died and 699 were injured, including 68 who were shot, MSF said in its report for January.

The report noted that almost all the incidents of violence were between activists of Awami League candidates and its independent aspirants.

Since BNP did not contest the polls, leaving the election largely uncompetitive, less violence was expected. The reality, however, is quite different, with conflicts still raging among the supporters of rival candidates even after the polls, it said.

There have been cases of hacking and beating rival candidates' supporters, alongside attacks on minority families and their homes, the MSF report said.

The role of law enforcers was clearly biased, and their inaction continues even amid sporadic violence after the polls, said the report signed by its founding president Sultana Kamal.

Such flexibility or inaction by the law enforcers towards the ruling party men involved in electoral violence is unacceptable, it said.

Journalists continue to face assaults and threats for free expression. Attacks continue against minority communities, while recovery of unidentified bodies is increasing.

A total of 19 people died in prison in January, the same as in December last year. In addition to improving medical conditions inside prisons, it is important to properly investigate the causes of deaths in custody, said MSF.

Violence against women and children has been reduced to some extent but still remains worrisome, observed MSF.

The deaths of citizens in BSF firing along the border, including a BGB member, continue despite repeated promises from India to minimise border killing. Lack of government action, including failure to protest and redress the border casualties, continues to raise questions in the public mind, it said.

MSF said it believes that prosecutions, attacks, and arrests in unspecified cases are clear examples of human rights violations as per the Constitution.

It demanded that the authorities concerned take immediate and effective action to stop all forms of violence and disorder and improve democratic norms and legal environment.