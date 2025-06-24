Law enforcers preparing to maintain order during upcoming polls: home adviser

Govt is determined to ensure a peaceful and credible national election, he says

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the government is determined to ensure a peaceful and credible national election, and law enforcement agencies have already started preparing to maintain order during the polls.

Speaking to reporters after the 10th meeting of the Law and Order Advisory Council at the secretariat, he said heads of all security forces have assured that the situation will remain under control during the elections.

"But it is not only the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. Participants in the election must also act responsibly," he said.

"If elections are held properly, even a losing candidate can accept defeat with courage. But if the process is flawed, it gives rise to complaints and unrest," he said, adding that the Election Commission holds the primary authority over the polls, and law enforcement agencies will work under its supervision.

"We will extend all necessary support to the commission to ensure a fair and peaceful election," said the adviser.

Regarding a possible election date, the home adviser said, "The exact date will be announced by the Election Commission. We are preparing accordingly based on their likely timeline."

He also warned that if any weakness or negligence is found within law enforcement agencies, actions will be taken against the responsible members.

"If anyone within the force fails to perform, we will take measures," he said.

When asked whether police inaction had led to unsavory incidents, the adviser disagreed.

"Police today are more humane than before. They try to resolve problems through discussion instead of using force immediately. That's why some people may think police are inactive," said Jahangir Alam.

"But their training, capacity and morale have improved. I visited a police training centre in Tangail recently and was satisfied with what I saw."

Regarding reports of banned political organisations holding rallies, the adviser said, "Yesterday was Awami League's founding anniversary. Though some rallies took place, no major incident occurred. Sometimes small gatherings are amplified on social media."

On reports of the cancellation of passports of former election commissioners, he said the issue was not discussed in the meeting and that he could not confirm without consulting the Department of Immigration and Passports.

On the rising concern of mob justice, he acknowledged that although the problem hasn't been eliminated, incidents have reduced significantly.

"I don't have the exact number of cases, but legal action has been taken against many involved in such incidents," added the adviser.