‘Law enforcers not our enemy’

Gopalganj AL says errant people to be handed over to police

Gopalganj Awami League has asked leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies not to hold any programme blocking roads and interrupting daily life.

It also asked them to hold peaceful events and not to carry any homemade weapons, said a press release yesterday.

The directives came a day after at least nine army personnel were injured and a military vehicle was torched during a clash in Gopalganj following an AL procession demanding the return of party President Sheikh Hasina to the country.

"Remember law enforcement agencies are not our enemy," said the press release, asking not to use any power against them.

The district AL regretted the untoward incident that happened with the army personnel on Saturday and warned that it would not take any responsibility for any such incidents in future. Those who commit any wrongdoings will be handed over to the law enforcers, said the statement.

The statement also mentioned that Sheikh Hasina is well, and she requested all to hold peaceful programmes.

In another development, Gopalganj AL General Secretary GM Sahab Uddin Azam, at an emergency meeting, requested party leaders and activists not to consider the army as an opponent.

The meeting also decided to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 in a befitting manner, said meeting insiders.