Law, energy advisers to hold discussions with protesters

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul and Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan are expected to hold discussions with leaders of the ongoing movement at the Secretariat demanding the repeal of the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of a government committee formed to review the ordinance, held on Monday at the Secretariat, according to sources.

The government issued the ordinance on May 25 by amending the Public Service Act, 2018, allowing dismissal of public servants for administrative disruptions within 14 days and without departmental proceedings.

Secretariat employees had urged the government not to introduce such provisions. So, when the ordinance was issued, it sparked widespread protests.

In response, the government formed a review committee on June 4, led by the law adviser. Other members included Fouzul Kabir Khan and Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid. Three secretaries were included to assist the committee.

A participant in Monday's meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "We have decided to sit with them. That is the only decision for now."

Another source confirmed that the committee acknowledged several concerns raised by the protesters and indicated a willingness to reach a resolution.

Nazrul Islam, co-general secretary of the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum, said, "We've heard that the government intends to sit with us, but we have not been officially informed yet. Regardless, our movement will continue. We are also submitting a memorandum to the two advisers today. Until the ordinance is scrapped, our protests will go on."

Meanwhile, leaders of Bangladesh Administrative Service Association met the public administration secretary on Monday to express their objections.