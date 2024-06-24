Law doesn’t allow sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said there is no provision in law that would allow BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment.

"As far as I know, a process has been initiated to place a pacemaker in Khaleda Zia as part of her cardiovascular treatment. We received no request for sending her abroad," he said.

"Khaleda Zia's jail sentence has been suspended under an executive order, which was issued based on a [specific] law. Under the law, there is no scope for sending her abroad."

Anisul said this while answering questions from journalists after attending the inauguration of the training course for senior assistant judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) in Dhaka. He was the chief guest at the programme.

The minister said Khaleda was released from jail on March 25, 2020, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suspended her sentence with an executive order on humanitarian grounds. "Due to this, Khaleda is being able to have treatment as per her own will in the country."

Replying to another question, he said it was not necessary to formulate a new law to collect the wealth statements of government officials, adding that the existing provision requires the officials to submit their wealth statements at the entry stage of their services, which have to be updated from time to time.

The law minister, however, urged journalists to be alert and not malign honest officials.

In response to a separate question, Anisul said there is a provision for the Anti-Corruption Commission to inform the government regarding taking action against any government official for corruption.

It has been incorporated in the law so that the government can be aware of the ACC's action and also think about what action it will take from its end against the official concerned.

JATI's Director General Justice Hasan Foez Siddique presided over the programme, where Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar also spoke.