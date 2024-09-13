‘Law for appointing commissioners has to be reformed’

Following the Chief Adviser's announcement of the heads of six commissions tasked with reforming the judiciary, election system, administration, police, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the constitution, two

of the commission chiefs shared their plans and priorities with Star

Badiul Alam Majumdar, the head of the commission to reform the election system, said they will need to reform the law through which the Chief Election Commissioner and other election commissioners are appointed.

Through the law, the government can appoint their desired person as CEC and election commissioners.

"There is weakness in the law -- this law is not befitting to this era."

The commission will also need to work to reform the candidate nomination process, a few changes in the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and voter list.

"We will have to see what our jobs will be. We will need to see many things deeply."

There is a need for inclusion of representatives from the treasury, opposition benches and the third-largest party in parliament in the search committee responsible for appointing the CEC and other election commissioners so that none can manipulate the system.

Besides, changes must be made in the affidavits that a candidate must disclose during an election.

By and large, the electoral law RPO is acceptable. But there is a need for some changes.

For example, according to RPO's section 90B, political parties registered with the EC must not have provisions for associated and affiliated bodies in their constitutions. This was intended to disband such bodies.

"This has been misused. The political parties removed such provisions from their constitutions but kept those affiliated bodies by terming them as brotherly organisations."

The nomination process needs to be changed, he said.

In the existing system, political parties can nominate anyone.

"We earlier proposed that a party should nominate a person from the panel but while enacting the law it was said that political parties can appoint anyone taking the panel into consideration."

The voter list needs to be changed too: there is a gender gap in the list, with fewer women voters than males, he added.