Law and order will improve by polls time

Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday questioned whether the media has ever reported satisfactory law and order in the country over the 53 years since independence.

"Raise your hand if you are over 53 years old. Have you ever read a report saying the law and order situation was very good? Nobody has," he told reporters after visiting Tegharia High School, a potential polling centre in Keraniganj upazila.

He was answering a question about the deteriorating law and order in the country.

He, however, acknowledged that the situation was dire following the July uprising last year due to a non-functioning police force and the Ansar members' rebellion.

"Has the situation improved since then? We have time [before the election]. Although the situation has not improved as expected, it will by that time," he said.

"Given the current state of law and order, we will have no difficulty conducting the election," he added.

Apart from members of the police, Ansar, and other agencies, around 80,000 army personnel will be deployed during the election, he added.

Addressing a question, he vowed that no extortionists would be spared.

He also announced that a reward would soon be offered for information leading to the recovery of firearms looted during last year's July uprising.

Answering another question, he pledged that those involved in attacks on journalists would be brought to justice.