Law and order disruption won't be tolerated, DMP commissioner says about quota protests

Addressing the quota reform protesters, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said any attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated.

"There is an obligation to obey the order of the court. If anyone tries to break law and order, it will not be tolerated," the commissioner said when asked about the anti-quota movement at the "Walton-CRAB [CRAB] Sports Festival-2024 and Fruit Festival" organised at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.

The DMP commissioner attended the programme virtually.

He said the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has issued a one-month stay on the judgment given by the High Court reinstating quotas in government jobs.

Habibur said the issue is under the court's jurisdiction and that courts should be trusted and respected by all. There is an obligation to obey court orders, and he believes everyone should do so.

Addressing the journalists, the DMP commissioner said in addition to their professional duties, CRAB conducts various activities, including conducting sports competitions. He acknowledged that journalists often help the police ensure justice through investigative reporting and thanked them for their contributions.

Joining the programme virtually, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni emphasised the importance of investigative journalism, saying there is no alternative to it.

She said journalists have always been conscious of revealing the truth and that, at various times, misinformation has spread both domestically and internationally. During those times, journalists have presented correct information through their writings. She also said the prime minister values freedom of expression and works to ensure it.

Journalist leaders, including CRAB President Kamruzzaman Khan and General Secretary Sirajul Islam, were present on the occasion.