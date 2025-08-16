Bangladesh
Law adviser calls for ethical, quality healthcare services

Law Adviser Professor Asif Nazrul today called on private healthcare providers to stop "unethical practices" such as prescribing unnecessary medical tests.

He also urged the authorities of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres to invest more in improving the quality of services provided by doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff.

Asif Nazrul made the remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the annual general meeting of the Bangladesh Private Hospital, Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre.

