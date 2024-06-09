Laurels for women breaking the barriers

bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women 2023 gala puts the spotlight on 12 pioneers in various sectors

Winners of the bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women Award 2023 pose for a photo at the Banquet Hall of the Kurmitola Golf Club last night. Photo: Star

Building Technology and Ideas Ltd (bti) and The Daily Star yesterday honoured 12 women from various walks of life for their exemplary contributions to nation-building.

The first ever "bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women-2023" gala, held at the banquet hall of Kurmitola Golf Club in the capital, acknowledged the women who challenged conventions and inspired innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment.

They were selected in 12 categories for trailblazing in their respective fields: Shamsin Ahmed in the development sector; Tasfia Tasbin in technology; Nazli Hussain in architecture; Sadia Jafrin in education; Ridy Sheikh in culture; Shamima Akhter in corporate; Salma Akter Mone in sports; Dr Sakina Khanam in agriculture; Lutfunnahar Piki in writing; Monoshita Ayruani in startup and entrepreneurship; Tawhida Shiropa in social welfare; and Rozina Islam in journalism.

Speaking as the chief guest, Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury appreciated the initiative, terming it a "great task".

He congratulated bti and The Daily Star for organising a programme promoting women and recognising their contributions, saying this recognition will greatly inspire other women.

About the government measures to empower women, Muqtadir said that after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's assassination, there were attempts to take the country backwards.

"But since the Awami League-led government assumed office, it has been tirelessly working to change the country and improve the fate of women."

He mentioned how the government promoted women with opportunities in various top positions in different government agencies, security forces, and other sectors.

Managing Director of bti FR Khan, who was the guest of honour, gave the welcome speech. "We're very happy that The Daily Star is with us for this prestigious event.

Mahfuz Anam, editor and publisher of The Daily Star, in his speech thanked bti for taking this initiative and said, "For The Daily Star and me personally, it's a proud privilege to be here at this absolutely brilliant event. More so, it's an honour to be the partner of bti on this great journey. I must confess that when bti first proposed the idea to us, we were a bit surprised because no real estate company had come forward with such an initiative before …

"The main theme of this whole effort is to highlight the brilliant roles that women are playing in the country. The leadership emerging at practical, enterprise, company, and small business levels, is setting a trend and contributing significantly to the nation's progress. Through this award, each of the women honoured has inspired many of us."

CEO of bti Nalaka Hettiarachchi thanked the audience, the winners, The Daily Star, and the chief guest for being present.

"Bti is unwavering in its commitment towards women empowerment, and with this aim bti and The Daily Star have initiated the Stellar Women Awards-2023 for those who made enormous contributions in different sectors, including education, development, art, and culture. We are honouring them to recognise their contribution and innovation, and provide financial assistance."

He urged other women, who believe they are making such contributions, to register for next year's edition of the awards.

The awardees were handed over crests, cheques and scarves at the end of the programme.

The 2024 categories for the initiative were also launched.

An electrifying performance dazzles guests at the bti-The Daily Star Stellar Women-2023 gala at the Banquet Hall of the Kurmitola Golf Club last night. Photo: Star

Photo: Star