Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 02:52 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 04:13 PM

Bangladesh

Laundering Tk 1,000cr: CID sues Salman F Rahman, 27 others

Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 18, 2024 02:52 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 04:13 PM
readymade garment industry
Salman F Rahman. File photo

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed 17 cases against 28 persons including Salman F Rahman, vice-chairman of Beximco Group, for allegedly laundering approximately Tk 1,000 crore ($83 million) abroad under the guise of export trade.

The cases were filed by CID's financial crime unit with Motijheel Police Station, according to a media release issued by the CID today.

The release said primary investigation conducted under the Money Laundering Prevention Act found that despite exporting goods by 17 companies owned by Beximco and linked to Salman and his brother ASF Rahman (chairman of Beximco Group), the export proceeds, amounting to approximately $83 million (around Tk 1,000 crore), were not repatriated to Bangladesh after the stipulated time.

These companies engaged in the export activities between 2021 and 2024 through 93 letters of credit (LCs) or sales contracts obtained from Janata Bank's local office branch in Dilkusha.

The CID investigation also found the companies were involved in exporting goods to various countries including United Arab Emirates.

Most of the exported goods were sent to RR Global Trading's (FZE) Sharjah, UAE, and Saudi Arabia addresses. The company is jointly owned by Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, son of Salman, and Ahmed Shahriar Rahman, son of ASF Rahman, the release added.

Additionally, goods were exported to countries like Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Turkey, and Sri Lanka.

According to the CID, the accused committed offences under sub-section 14 and 16 of Section 2(sha) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act-2012, which is punishable under section 4(2) or 4(4) of the same law.

Besides, separate investigations are ongoing at the financial crime unit concerning allegations that Salman F Rahman and Beximco Group's associated companies have taken loans amounting to about Tk 33,470 crore and transferred the funds abroad, along with other financial irregularities.

