Latif Siddique’s defence withdraws bail plea hours after filing it

The defence team for former minister and expelled Awami League leader Abdul Latif Siddique today withdrew a bail petition several hours after filing it with a Dhaka court in an anti-terrorism case.

"Today a bail petition was filed on behalf of Latif Siddique on grounds of his age and illness. His family was supposed to submit a medical report to support the claim, which would then be presented during the bail hearing. But the family could not provide the necessary documents in time. That is why we withdrew the petition," defence lawyer Tahmim Mohima Badhon told The Daily Star.

She said, "Initially, Latif Siddique did not want to sign a vakalatnama (a legal document through which a person authorises an advocate or lawyer to represent them in court). Later, he signed it."

However, state lawyer Md Shamsuddoha Sumon said, "Latif Siddique earlier claimed he had no confidence in the court when he was produced before it. But he filed a bail petition through his lawyer today. The defence realised the state would strongly oppose the bail, so his lawyers withdrew the petition."

On August 29, Latif refused to seek bail, saying the court had "no authority" to grant it. He also declined to sign a vakalatnama when defence lawyer Saiful Islam approached him during a hearing at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sefatullah today rejected the bail petitions of freedom fighter Golam Mostafa and five others in the same case.

The five other accused are: Zakir Hossain, Tawsiful Bari Khan, Amir Hossain Sumon, Shafiqul Islam Delwar, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) leader Abdullahil Kayum.

On August 29, police filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station against Dhaka University law professor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Latif Siddique, and 14 others.

All 16 accused were sent to jail the same day after being produced before the court.