Lathitila Reserve Forest: Govt to reassess controversial safari park project

Despite serious concerns from experts and activists over endangering the pristine biodiversity of Lathitila Reserve Forest in Moulvibazar, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council in November last year approved a project to build a safari park there.

The project was named 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Moulvibazar (1st Phase)'.

However, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under the interim government has decided to scrutinise the plan to build the safari park and formed a four-member committee on Wednesday to assess the impact of the project on the reserve forest's biodiversity.

The committee, headed by former chief conservator of forests Istiaq Uddin Ahmed, will submit its recommendations after assessment.

Other members of the committee are: Dr Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz, professor of Zoology of Jahangirnagar University; Farid Uddin Ahmed, former executive director of Arannayk Foundation; and Imran Ahmed, conservator of forests of the Wildlife and Nature Conservation Circle of the Forest Department.

Lathitila is a 5,141-acre, mostly hilly forest beat of Juri Forest Range under Patharia Hill Reserve. The transboundary forest is linked to the vast forestland of India and has been a reserved forest since 1920 under the Forest Act.

It is home to 209 species of unique fauna and 603 species of flora, including the northern pig-tailed macaque, hoolock gibbon, otters, Chinese pangolin, Asiatic elephant, fishing cat, and Indian leopard.

In 2020, the project's feasibility study and masterplan were initiated under the vested interest of Shahab Uddin, former minister of environment, forest and climate change, and also lawmaker of Moulvibazar-1 constituency.

The Daily Star on July 3, 2021 published a report titled 'Greens worried as new safari park planned' on the concerns raised for the reserve forest.

The Transparency International, Bangladesh on August 7, 2021, urged the government to revoke the plan. On August 26, a delegation of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association inspected the forest and commented that over 10,000 trees would have to be felled to implement the project.

However, on October 25, 2021, the ministry concerned went on to approve the plan.

Criticising the move, Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon at a roundtable urged the government not to advance with the plan.

On October 18 last year, eminent citizens and activists Sultana Kamal, Shamsul Huda, Khushi Kabir, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Alamgir Kabir and Mokaram Hossain wrote a letter to the government not to approve the project.