Late hospitalisation puts dengue patients at risk

Mahbub Rahman, 25, a resident of Keraniganj, has been undergoing treatment for dengue at Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital since Wednesday.

He was admitted in critical condition with nosebleeds and his platelet count dropping to 15,000. By Thursday, the count had risen to 40,000, and doctors said his condition improved yesterday.

Rahman was diagnosed with dengue on Wednesday, though he had been suffering from fever for a week.

"I could not take any liquids before being admitted as I couldn't eat anything," he said yesterday afternoon.

Rahman, who works in the Mitford area, added that this was his first experience with dengue and he had been unaware of the importance of drinking plenty of fluids during home treatment.

The condition of another patient, Mohammad Jamal, 40, also became critical when he was admitted on Wednesday. Jamal began drinking coconut water and papaya juice after developing fever on August 31. He returned to work the next day after the fever subsided.

"On Monday, he was tested dengue positive and got admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after his blood pressure started dropping," said Jamal's brother, Nowaz Sharif.

Faisal Hossain, 30, another dengue patient at Mitford Hospital, admitted that he did not seek medical care when his fever started. "I just took rest at home. But when my condition worsened on the fourth day, I went to a doctor, who diagnosed dengue and referred me to the hospital," he said.

Similarly, Shimul Mondal of Jatrabari ignored his illness and tried to return to work two days after developing fever. "I fainted while getting ready for the office. Then I was rushed to the hospital," he said.

Sabina Yesmin, senior staff nurse at Mitford Hospital's medicine ward, said most dengue patients are being admitted in critical condition, many of them from Keraniganj.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 130 dengue patients has died this year, while 33,467 others were hospitalised across the country till yesterday. At Mitford Hospital, 11 patients died so far and 707 remained admitted yesterday.

Dr HM Nazmul Ahsan, associate professor at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, identified delayed hospitalisation as a major reason behind the rising fatality rate this year.

"Although the number of dengue cases is slightly lower than in previous years, deaths are higher because people are paying less attention to dengue amid the presence of other viruses," he said.

At present, four viral infections -- dengue, influenza, chikungunya, and Covid-19 -- are circulating in the country, according to medical experts.

"Many patients fail to recognise warning signs such as severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, bleeding, extreme fatigue, or a sharp drop in urination or platelet count. By the time they arrive at hospitals, their condition is often critical," Dr Ahsan added.

He recommended early admission for patients with comorbidities, elderly individuals, and pregnant women to reduce the risk of death. He also warned about the dangers of cross-infection from different dengue serotypes, which may lead to more severe complications if treatment is delayed.

Dr Ahsan further advised dengue patients to take sufficient fluids such as oral saline, coconut water, rice starch, soups, and homemade fruit juices while under home treatment. He also stressed that the 48 hours after recovery from fever is a critical period requiring close monitoring.