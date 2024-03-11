Late bloom worries mango farmers in Rajshahi

With March running into its second week, buds have started appearing on mango trees in Rajshahi.

While many orchard owners are in relief upon encountering blossoms on their trees, many are worried as they are coming across biennial bearing, an irregular flowering process caused allegedly due to a "prolonged winter".

According to Md Mahmudul Faruque, additional director, Department of Agricultural Extension in Rajshahi, biennial bearing occurs in around 20 percent of mango trees, on average.

He also said, trees that bore a good yield last year may see a lower turnout this time, depending on weather conditions, pollination issues and diseases.

"Mangoes love warmth, but not as much during the cultivation stage," said Dr Alim Uddin, chief scientific officer (retd) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute.

While the ideal flowering and fruiting temperatures are between 15-20 degrees Celsius, current day-time temperatures are soaring to 30 degrees, while nights are dipping down to 13 degrees.

"These extreme fluctuations can impact the flowering and fruiting process," he explained.

Moreover, pollinators Syrphid flies, often referred to as bees due to their similar appearance, appears only in summer, said Dr Alim Uddin.

This year, the DAE has targeted mango cultivation on 93,266 hectares of land in four districts of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Natore.

The production target is set around 12.50 lakh tonnes. Last year, 12,07,263 tonnes of mangoes were produced in the region.

Visiting Rajshahi's Godagari upazila on Sunday, this correspondent saw some trees at the orchards of Chobbisnagar and Dorgapara areas already in fruiting stages. Growers call these 'guti'.

"Guti has appeared on some, but 40 percent of trees have not flowered yet. Meanwhile, the flowers on some trees are drying up and the bees are yet to march to the gardens this year due to the chilly winds," said Md Shamim Akter, a mango cultivator in Dorgapara village.

Shafiqul Islam Sana, another cultivator, witnessed 50 percent less flowering on his 300-bigha orchard in Bagha upazila.

"It's the weather. Mangoes are summer fruits, but the winter is still lingering. Nights requires us to use wimter clothes while the days are as hot as during summers," he added.

However, flowers have started to appear on most trees in Sohel Rana's 200-bigha orchard in Naogaon. Some have even began bearing fruits.

"Unlike previous years, the flowers are appearing in phases due to the chilly weather," he said.