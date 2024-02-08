Last polls most free, fair since 1975: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said last month's national election that handed her the fourth consecutive term in office was the most free, fair, and impartial polls in the country since 1975.

She made the remark while exchanging views with local leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies and local public representatives from Gopalganj's Tungipara at the Gono Bhaban.

Hasina said, "Many conspiracies were afoot to thwart the election as a party [BNP] founded by a military dictator wanted to prevent this democratic process.

"But the most important thing was that people spontaneously went to polling stations and cast their ballots," said the AL president.

She said the journey ahead of Bangladesh would not be so easy in the days to come. Many obstacles have to be overcome.

The PM said Bangladesh today has come a long way in socio-economic development. "The people of Bangladesh are financially solvent today."

Talking about commodity prices, Hasina said the people on a fixed income are facing some difficulties.

"If we all cultivate the fallow land, there will be no shortage of food. Rather, we can have surplus."

She said all fallow land will have to be brought under cultivation and the government would extend assistance to the people in this regard.

The premier urged the local government representatives to ensure that development projects are implemented properly. She asked them to gain public trust and confidence by their deeds.

BNP and like-minded parties boycotted the January 7 polls demanding elections under a non-party interim government.