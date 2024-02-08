Last polls freest, fairest since 1975: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said last month's national election that handed her the fourth consecutive term in office was the most free, fair, and impartial vote in the country since 1975.

She made the remark while exchanging views with local leaders and activists of Awami League and its associate bodies and local representatives from Gopalganj's Tungipara at the Gono Bhaban.

Hasina said, "There were many conspiracies to thwart the election as a party [BNP] founded at the hands of a military dictator wanted to prevent this democratic process.

"But the most important thing in this election was that people spontaneously went to polling stations and cast their votes," she said.

She said the journey ahead of Bangladesh would not be so easy in the days to come. Many obstacles have to be overcome.

The PM said Bangladesh today has come a long way in socio-economic development. "The people of Bangladesh are financially solvent today."

Talking about commodity prices, Hasina said the people with fixed income are facing some difficulty.

"If we all cultivate the fallow land, then there will be no shortage of food. Rather, we can have surplus."

The PM added that all the fallow land will have to be brought under cultivation and the government would extend assistance in this regard.

She urged the local government representatives to ensure that the development projects are implemented properly.

The PM asked them to gain public trust and confidence by their deeds.

BNP and like-minded parties boycotted the election demanding that it be held under a non-party caretaker government.