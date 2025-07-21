Landslide disrupts traffic on Rangamati local road for 5 hours

A landslide early today halted traffic on the Marisha-Dighinala road in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati for five hours today.

The landslide occurred around 6:00am in the 12km area of the upazila following heavy rain since last night, locals said. Many vehicles were stranded on both sides of the road.

Authorities from the Roads and Highways Department cleared part of the debris, allowing light vehicles to move around 11:00am.

Md Maksudur Rahman, executive engineer of Khagrachhari Roads and Highways Department, said, "Traffic was stopped due to landslides on the Marisha-Dighinala road. We received the information and our team started removing the debris. Now, around 11:00am, some light vehicles are moving. However, it may take some time to completely clear the road."