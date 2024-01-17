Landing at HSIA amid fog now more difficult

CAAB disables Instrument Landing System for upgrade work in winter

While foggy weather is disrupting flight schedules at the Dhaka airport, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on January 10 shut down the Instrument Landing System, the tech that makes it possible for planes to land when the visibility is low.

Officials at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport said they shut it down because they are setting up a Category-2 Instrument Landing System (ILS) which will let pilots land when the visibility is as low as 500 metres. The current system allows landing when the visibility is 800 metres.

Officials of several airlines said they were already struggling to maintain flight schedules because of the foggy condition and the absence of ILS is making it worse.

The number of diverted flights is increasing because of CAAB's sudden decision, they said, adding that this is causing the travellers to suffer and making the airlines lose money.

Starting the work in winter was not the logical thing to do, said Biman officials.

CAAB recently issued a NOTAM, notification issued to pilots, stating that the ILS would be down from January 10 to the end of February. This means the visibility requirement for landing at the HSIA has risen to 1,200 metres, said Biman sources.

HSIA officials said they have a system called Required Navigation Performance (RNP) which is still allowing pilots to land when the visibility is 800 metres.

But several Biman pilots begged to differ.

They said wide body planes like Boeing 787, Boeing 777 and A330 require a visibility of at least 1,200 metres when an airport has RNP.

RNP is a non-precision approach which requires greater visibility, they added.

The HSIA has a Category 1 landing system which requires 800 metres visibility to land, and in winter, pilots struggle with poor visibility at Dhaka airport.

Several pilots said they cannot land wide-body planes unless the visibility is 1,200 metres. This is forcing them to divert flights.

Due to low visibility in between December to February at the HSIA, many flights were diverted to different airports in and outside the country.

Biman officials said diversion of flights is not only causing immense sufferings of passengers but also causing huge loss to the airlines due to fuel cost and various charges including landing and parking imposed by the respective airports.

"We are already facing problems including maintaining flight schedules due to diversion of our flights," said Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"If the regulator does not consult with the operators before taking such a decision, then it will create problems for us," he added.

The Biman MD also said there must be coordination while taking such a decision.

Several pilots of the national airliner said, "Generally, upgradation works of ILS should be done either before or after the winter. This is not the right time for commencing of such work," he also said.

Group Captain Kamrul Islam, executive director, HSIA, said all the airlines were informed at least 10 days ago about the NOTAM. And all the airlines are operating their flights accordingly.

He said as RNP facilities are available instead of ILS, most of the time pilots are landing at the airport using RNP approach when visibility is 800 metres.

"Therefore, the number of diversion of flights has not changed. It is the decision of a pilot whether he is not confident to land using RNP facilities when visibility is 800 metre or he will divert the flight," added Kamrul Islam.

Asked whether this work can be done in another season, he said, all these works are schedule based. After installing ILS, it needs calibration through an international organisation. Then comes the audit of the International Civil Aviation Organization. All these works are related to each other and pre-scheduled.