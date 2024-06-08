Land revenue collection period will be set from July-June: land minister

Land Minister Narayon Chandra Chanda said the period of collecting land development tax will be set from July-June, in sync with the fiscal year.

This new system will strengthen the land revenue collection system of the country and bring dynamism to revenue collection, he said.

He said this while inaugurating Land Service Week 2024 as the chief guest at the BIAM Foundation Auditorium in the capital today.

"We think that the current change in the tax collection period will make the land development tax collection process more balanced, transparent and effective," he stated.

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman presided over the meeting.

He said various initiatives of the land ministry, including digitisation of land services, are playing an important role directly and indirectly in ensuring women's rights, increasing food security, protecting the environment and combating the effects of climate change.

In addition, these initiatives have played a pioneering role in raising awareness about the land-related rights of the citizens of the country. If people can ensure their land rights, they will become confident and aware. This will help improve their quality of life.

The land minister also stated that a plan has been adopted to establish smart land services by 2041.

There will be no plot (Dag) sharing in any records (Khatiyan), there will be no land-related lawsuits or litigations, boundary disputes will be almost zero, citizens will not need to visit the land office unless necessary, and all land information of a citizen will be accessible with their National ID.

Moreover, upon purchasing land, a 'Certificate of Land Ownership' (CLO) will be immediately available. In areas where a digital survey has been completed once, there will be no need for future surveys.

Among others, public employees of the Ministry of Land and its offices or agencies, representatives of civil society and media personalities were present at the inauguration ceremony.

The Land Service Week 2024 will continue till June 14.