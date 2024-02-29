Lalon Geeti ashor concludes

Lalon enthusiasts, bauls and people from different strata of life gathered at the Padmahem Dham in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj to participate in the Lalon Geeti ashor yesterday.

Located in Dosarpara, a small village nestled on the bank of Ichamati river, the Dham's two-day Sadhusanga was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The inauguration was followed by musical programmes from evening till midnight under a banyan tree where bauls come to perform Lalon's songs.

Kabir Ektara Shah, founder president of Padmahem Dham, said, "Lalon Fakir reformed people through his songs. In 2003, when I visited Kushtia and listened to his songs, I was inspired to establish Padmahem Dham. We named it after a song of Lalon. Our aim is only to spread love through Lalon's songs, and let go all discrimination."

"Let there be more arenas like Padmahem Dham."