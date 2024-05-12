Bangladesh
DU Correspondent
Sun May 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 12:00 AM

‘Lalon belongs to all’

Speakers tell Udichi rally
Singing Lalon songs, a group of singers protested yesterday at Shahbagh over the arrest of a young man for posting lyrics from a Lalon song on social media.

Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Gosthi organised the protest rally.

At the rally, speakers said arresting someone for sharing excerpts of Lalon's song is an insult to our culture. Lalon wanted to unite people through his songs, but fundamentalists will not understand that, the speakers added.

Sanjoy Rakhit, 40, a goldsmith from Shariatpur, was arrested on April 29.

Police booked him under Section 54 of Code of Criminal Procedure, which allows police to arrest, without a warrant, someone they suspect to be linked to an offence.

He soon secured bail from a Shariatpur court.

Amit Ranjan Dey, general secretary of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, and its assistant general secretary Sangita Imam spoke at the rally, among others.

