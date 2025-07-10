Lack of waiting rooms, toilets adds to passengers’ misery

Thousands of passengers in Bhola face serious problems at launch terminals and boarding points because there are not enough waiting rooms and toilets.

When it rains, people often have to shelter in roadside shops or stalls. Many are forced to use unsafe and dirty places to relieve themselves.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has acknowledged the fact.

During the recent Eid holidays, Ilisha Ghat -- the biggest terminal in Bhola -- was crowded with passengers. Many got wet in the rain and couldn't find a place to rest.

Things get worse in the monsoon when people disembark fromlaunches in heavy rain with no shelter. More than 50 launches leave from Ilisha Ghat every day, connecting Bhola with Barishal, Dhaka, Chattogram, Lakshmipur, and other places. Over one lakh passengers use this route daily.

Other terminals in the district are also in poor condition.

Aklima Begum, travelling to Dhaka from Maju Chowdhury Ghat, said she had to run into a shop to avoid the rain. Rezaul Islam, travelling to Chattogram with his family, had a similar experience.

BIWTA said Bhola has five terminals with toilets and waiting rooms, but these are poorly maintained, dirty, and not enough for the number of passengers. There are no such facilities at 19 other boarding points.

Dewan Abdur Rashid Nilu, a leader of the Barishal unit of Noujatri Oikya Parishad, urged the authorities to improve terminal facilities to meet basic needs.

Selim Reza, Bhola river port officer of BIWTA, said they plan to build modern toilets and waiting areas at Ilisha, Monpura, and other terminals under a World Bank-funded project.

"These changes will help reduce the passengers' suffering," he said.