Lack of safe, hygienic restrooms: A constant struggle for Dhaka women

S M Moon, a 24-year-old graphic design student and small business owner from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential Area, faces a daily struggle just to move around the city.

Diagnosed with diabetes, she needs access to a toilet every 45 minutes. But in a city of over 20 million, finding a clean and safe public restroom is nearly impossible -- turning even short trips into a source of stress.

"Before going out, I avoid drinking anything—even when I'm already dehydrated," Moon told The Daily Star. "It's traumatic not to find a restroom when you need one. I feel anxious every time I leave home."

Nasrin Akhter Khanom, a deputy manager at BRAC, shared a similar experience. "I've suffered severe mental stress while travelling for work," she said. "The shortage of public washrooms has a serious impact on women's lives. It's so difficult that many of my colleagues have left their jobs because of it."

Moon and Nasrin are not alone, as women across the capital face the same struggle. Despite being the busiest city in the country, Dhaka has a very limited number of public toilets.

We're seeing more women with kidney disease and uterine infections. Most are students or professionals who spend long hours outside without access to clean toilets. — Dr Farhad Hasan Chowdhury Bangladesh Renal Association

TOILETS EXIST, BUT NOT FOR WOMEN

According to official data, the city has just 198 public toilets—120 under Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 78 under Dhaka South (DSCC).

Of the DNCC facilities, 82 are government-funded, while the rest are operated by NGOs such as WaterAid, Bhumijo, Arban, and Space. Many are in poor condition, and around 15 percent were vandalised during the political unrest in July last year and have remained unusable since.

Even where toilets exist, they are often male-dominated, unsafe, and unsanitary -- making them practically unusable for women.

Under DNCC, there is no dedicated public restroom service for women. Only one "pink toilet," designated for women, is currently under construction at the Mohakhali Bus Stand, with support from WaterAid.

Meanwhile, of the 78 public toilets under DSCC, 42 are rented out, 10 are NGO-run, and at least seven are either non-functional or abandoned, said Hasiba Khanom, senior assistant secretary of DSCC.

This is not just an issue of convenience. It's about safety, dignity, employment, and health. Women skip meals, avoid drinking water, limit their travel, and give up job opportunities -- all because the city has failed them. — Hasin Jahan Country director, WaterAid

"These toilets have been leased to private operators who are responsible for maintenance," she said. "But in many cases, they neglect hygiene and safety to maximise profit. That's one of the main reasons women avoid using them."

Even where restrooms are available, women rarely feel comfortable using them. According to the daily ticket book at the Farmgate Public Toilet, an average of 40–50 women use the facility each day, compared to 600–700 men. On April 14, during Pahela Baishakh celebrations, the number of female users peaked at just 85.

"Women don't feel safe or comfortable due to the poor hygiene and lack of security," said Dipu, a security worker at the Farmgate facility. "Cleaners work in shifts, but it's not enough."

Renu Khatun, a hawker, shared, "I always feel uneasy in public toilets. Even though nothing has happened to me, it feels like someone is watching."

Regarding the lack of safety in public facilities, Saida (pseudonym) shared a harrowing experience. "I once had to use a public washroom at a bus terminal. The door lock was broken, but I had no choice. Suddenly, a man tried to force his way in. I had to hold the door shut with all my strength while he kept pushing from the outside. That experience terrified me. Since then, I totally avoid public restrooms."

However, Ismail Hossain, a security worker at the Ramna Public Toilet, disagreed. "There is no safety issue. We try to keep the washrooms clean and safe. But I think social taboos and shyness stop women from using them."

CONSEQUENCES WOMEN FACE

The impact of limited access to public restrooms goes far beyond inconvenience -- it's a serious health and safety issue for women.

"We're seeing more women with kidney disease and uterine infections," said Dr Farhad Hasan Chowdhury of the Bangladesh Renal Association. "Most are students or professionals who spend long hours outside without access to clean toilets. They drink less water or delay urination, which causes serious harm to the body."

Dr Arefin Islam, country director of Noora Health, echoed this concern. "Lack of access to toilets affects both men and women, but it's far worse for women. It's not just a physical issue—it takes a mental toll as well."

EXPERTS URGE ACTION

Dr Adil Mohammed Khan, president of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners, pointed to a lack of political will. "Policymakers don't face this issue. It affects working and middle-class people, not those in power," he said.

He also criticised the policy of charging for public toilet use. "The government spends crores on infrastructure but still asks the poor to pay for basic sanitation. That discourages use."

Dr Adil called for a public toilet every 500–600 metres across Dhaka, stressing the need to prioritise this in urban planning. In reality, the city doesn't even have one every two kilometres.

Hasin Jahan, country director of WaterAid, urged the government to make all public toilets free. "Women from every walk of life suffer due to this crisis. It affects their physical and mental health."

She also called on the media and civil society to play a greater role. "This issue shouldn't only be discussed on special days. The media must cover it year-round. NGOs and citizens must form a pressure group."

"This is not just an issue of convenience," she said. "It's about safety, dignity, employment, and health. Women skip meals, avoid drinking water, limit their travel, and give up job opportunities -- all because the city has failed them."