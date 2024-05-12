Lack of awareness to blame Says home minister

Lack of awareness among public is the main reason behind the alarming number of road accidents across the country, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said yesterday.

"As far as I can see, the main reason for road accidents is lack of awareness," he told a programme marking the 9th general assembly of Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa) at Shilpakala Academy auditorium in the capital.

The minister identified various key reasons for road accidents, including using mobile phones while driving, over-speeding, lack of overhead bridges, violations of traffic laws, and negligence of traffic police.

Unauthorised vehicles and reckless driving are other major causes, he said.

"Road accidents are a global phenomenon resulting in deaths and injuries," he said, adding, "We are working to lower such accidents in our country."

He said the authorities want to ensure that only skilled drivers operate vehicles.

Citing recent police data, he said, "Most of the road accidents in last 15 days were related to unfit vehicles. We are keeping an eye on it."

He also shared his personal experience of being involved in a road crash after the Liberation War. "I had an accident too. After the war, I had hopes. But the road accident shattered all my hopes. Allah closed one path and opened the way to enter politics for me," he said.

Speaking at the event, Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Aminul Ullah Nuri said daily road crash deaths highlight the urgent need for united public awareness efforts.

"People died due to Corona. We become cautious during the dengue season. But everyday people are dying in road accidents," he said.

He said all, not just the police, need to be proactive in raising awareness about road safety and rules.

Nuri said various campaigns were undertaken to raise awareness, but "now we have to stand on the road and make people aware".

Nischa Chairman Ilias Kanchan said if the goal of reducing road crashes is not achieved, they will have to change their strategy for the awareness drive.