Labour welfare centre serving no purpose

Labourers in Lalmonirhat are deprived of facilities at the district's Labour Welfare Centre as it is not providing the necessary services.

The centre was established on one-acre land in the College Road area in Lalmonirhat town in 1984 for the welfare of labourers, including providing them with free medical treatment and medicines.

Visiting the centre recently, this correspondent observed a lack of activities there, with staffers seen passing idle time.

At present, the centre has no doctor or nurses stationed there, and so the dispensary has no medicine supply, said Moksedul Islam, dispensary assistant at the centre.

Of the 12 posts at the centre, those of medical officer, population officer, nurse, labour organiser, office clerk, inspector, and cleaner are vacant at present. Five staffers -- labour organiser, dispensary assistant, compounder, office assistant, and night guard -- were posted to the centre in April 2018, and they only come to the office to sign their attendance register as there is no work for them.

"Medical officer, the main post at the centre, has been lying vacant from the beginning, so labourers don't come and thus there is no work here," said Atique Rahman, labour organiser at the centre.

Compounder Anwar Parvez echoed the same.

Labourers have long been urging authorities concerned to keep the centre operational by posting doctors and nurses so that the workers can get the benefits of its facilities.

"This centre is supposed to provide us services including free medical facilities but has not been operational since it opened. It is upsetting," said Abul Kalam, a transport workers' leader.

"Female labourers often face difficulties during pregnancy but they cannot afford to get treatment in private healthcare centres. If the welfare centre was operational, it would have been a great help to the workers," said Moniruzzaman Monir, general secretary of the district's workers' federation.

"I contacted the authorities concerned several times demanding the centre to be fully operational, to no avail," he added.

"Several letters have been sent to the ministry concerned requesting for doctors and nurses to be posted to this centre but we got no response yet. We are still trying from our end in this regard," said Mohammad Sadequzzaman, deputy director of Divisional Labour Department in Rangpur.