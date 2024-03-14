Labour Law: Amendment bill in next JS session

Law minister commits to ILO governing body

Bangladesh has committed to place the draft of the labour law for amendment to the parliament in the next session.

The development comes after the country's labour rights situation was panned by different countries at the 350th session of the governing body meeting of the International Labour Organisation held in Geneva from March 4 to March 14.

At the meeting, the participants from different countries said the workers in Bangladesh are facing difficulties in forming trade unions because of stringent conditions. The rules for trade union registration are also tough, they said.

For instance, 20 percent of workers' signatures are required for the formation of a trade union in any factory, which is quite a tall task amid intimidation of losing their jobs from their employers.

The labour law was amended in the parliament in November last year and was sent to President Mohammed Shahabuddin for his approval.

But the president returned the amended labour law as some clauses were objectionable. So, the law was not amended.

The labour law will be amended in consultation with the members of the tripartite committee that includes the representatives of workers, owners and government, said Anisul Huq, the law, justice and parliamentary affairs minister.

In response to the criticism, Huq said the number of workers required for trade union registration has been reduced from 20 percent to 15 percent in the industrial sector and from 30 percent for other sectors in the proposed labour law amendment bill.

Rules have been incorporated in the proposed amendment for doubling the penalty for unfair treatment towards trade unions, tripling the penalty for illegally closing factories and quadrupling the penalty for child labour.

The government is determined to create a labour-friendly environment and is taking all necessary steps, Huq said.

He also highlighted the progress of Bangladesh in four areas: legal reforms, trade union registration, labour-related inspections and other rights of workers in light of the road map (2021-26) adopted by the government to improve the lives and livelihoods of the working people of Bangladesh.

The posts of factory inspectors have been increased by two and a half times, while inspection modules have been introduced with the help of digital technology.

The quality of inspectors has visibly improved as they were provided with standard training.

More than 20,000 inspections were conducted in factories and establishments in the last six months of 2023 alone, Huq told the ILO meeting.

Moreover, despite having its own advanced inspection system in the Export Processing Zones (EPZs), the directorate of factory inspection under the ministry of labour has also started inspections to improve standards.

A total of 13 labour courts are now functioning.

Apart from this, a high-powered alternative dispute resolution cell has been launched. The cell has disposed of more than 90 percent of arbitration applications so far, Huq added.