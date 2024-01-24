Labour law amendment bill to be passed in 1st session of 12th parliament: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the labour law amendment bill will be passed in the first session of the 12th parliament as the meeting of the International Labour Organization's (IOL's) governing body will be held in March.

The maiden session of the 12th parliament will be held on January 30.

The minister, however, said he could not divulge further information without talking to the prime minister.

He said this while speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the officials of the ministries of labour and employment, and law, justice and parliamentary affairs at his secretariat office this afternoon.

He said a discussion was held in the meeting about incorporating a provision in the labour law for signature of 10 percent of workers to establish trade unions at the industries and factories.

"We have discussed the issues regarding the progresses in ensuring labour rights in the country and improvement of their working environments in the meeting. I will brief the prime minister about the subject matter of the meeting and then I may talk to you. I cannot give information about it without a talk with the prime minister," he said.

The law minister also said that a change was brought in line with a previous instruction from the PM.

Replying to a question about signatures of 10 percent of workers to form trade unions, he said, "I think it will be decent for the country's environment to accept the decision to be taken through discussion between the labourers and employers."

Anisul said a radical change and improvement has taken place in the working environment in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last 11 years.

"Those who are now speaking about the present situation, should consider the situations of 2003, 2004 and 2005," he added.

Labour and Employment Secretary Md Ehsan-E-Elahi and Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar, among others, were present at the meeting.