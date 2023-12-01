Labour Issues: Bangladesh’s duty access to EU in jeopardy

Bangladesh's continued eligibility to duty preferences to the EU, its largest export destination, has come under question because of the labour rights situation.

This came up in the European Commission's assessment report on the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) programme published on November 21.

The GSP is the EU's main unilateral trade policy to support vulnerable developing countries' exports to the EU conditional on the respect of international standards on human rights, labour rights, environment and climate and good governance.

In recent years, the EU has stepped up its engagement with three GSP beneficiary countries: Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar.

The EU is engaging with the three countries due to the gravity of alleged shortcomings in respecting core human rights and labour rights standards, as testified by reports from the United Nations, the International Labour Organisation and civil society.

"GSP preferences can be removed if beneficiary countries fail to respect core human rights and labour rights," the EU said.

For instance, on 12 February 2020, the EC decided to withdraw part of the tariff preferences granted to Cambodia under the EU's Everything But Arms (EBA) trade arrangement due to serious and systematic violations of the human rights principles enshrined in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

For Bangladesh, the EU called for increasing the pace of implementing the commitments on labour rights included in the National Action Plan (NAP) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) roadmap, and continue to report regularly on progress achieved in line with the timelines provided.

In the report, the EC also suggested Bangladesh address the key concerns on human rights, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and civil society space and investigate cases of alleged torture.

The other major concerns outlined in the report are ill-treatment, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

The EC also called for fully implementing the recommendations of the Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review (UPR) including the abolition of the death penalty as well as the conclusions of UN treaty monitoring bodies.

"The full compliance with the GSP relevant international conventions should also be seen in the light of the expected future graduation of Bangladesh from LDC status, which would imply moving from the EBA arrangement to standard GSP," the report said.

Under the standard GSP, the low and lower-middle-income countries can get partial or full removal of customs duties on two-thirds of tariff lines on their shipments to the EU.

It is important that Bangladesh can demonstrate that it meets its obligations under the GSP regulation, in particular the labour rights reforms under the National Action Plan and the respect of international human rights standards, it said.

"The EU will continue to closely monitor the implementation of Bangladesh's GSP commitments, and will foster the ongoing engagement."

Some of the major concerns for the EU are bringing labour laws in full compliance with international standards, removing legal obstacles to the right to establish trade unions, electing representatives of trade unions and minimum membership requirements to form a trade union.

The other concerns are limitations to the establishment of trade unions in some sectors and certain workers, the absence of trade unions in the export processing zones and addressing gaps in implementing occupational safety and health in factories and workplaces.

Anti-union discrimination, including violence, harassment, dismissal and arrest of workers with insufficient investigations and prosecutions of cases and shortcomings in the labour inspectorate in terms of capacity and ability were also mentioned.

The report also mentioned the persistence of child and forced labour.

Referring to the 10th EU-Bangladesh Joint Commission held in Brussels on May 20 last year, the EU recalled EBA's requirements on the respect of human rights, including labour rights, as reflected in the relevant international conventions listed in the GSP Regulation.

The joint commission discussed the situation of democracy, the rule of law and good governance, including the importance of holding free and fair elections.

The EU also pointed to issues of freedom of expression offline and online, notably in the framework of the Digital Security Act, noting the importance of legislation and its implementation in this area to remain in line with international human rights obligations.

At the same time, limited progress was recorded for human rights, where concerns persist for alleged torture, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, as well as for deficiencies regarding freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and the civil society space and the application of the death penalty.