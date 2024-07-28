Kuriana-Bhimruli: 3.5km road needs urgent renovation

A 3.5-kilometre road from Kuriana Bazar to Pirojpur's Nesarabad upazila and Bhimruli area of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila has long been lying in a dilapidated state.

Kuriana Bazar and Bhimruli are both popular tourist attractions being guava hubs, with the latter famous for its floating guava market. Every year, during the guava harvest season in mid-June, numerous tourists visit the areas.

The road used to be a convenient shortcut, allowing tourists to visit both spots with ease when it was in better condition. However, it is now in a sorry state, along with a broken wooden bridge connecting the road at Adamkathi village.

"As the shortcut road is unusable in its present state, people now have to travel 15 kilometres to journey between Kuriana and Bhimruli," said Paritosh Halder from Adamkathi village.

Shankar Majumder, a member of Kirtipasha Union Parishad in Jhalakathi Sadar upazila, said since the Kuriana-Bhimruli road is important for the local economy and tourism, it is necessary for the entire 3.5km road to be repaired, including the half-kilometre road in Bhimruli.

Contacted, Md Raisul Islam, upazila engineer in Nesarabad, said, "A three-kilometre part of the road under Nesarabad upazila is being repaired, while soil tests and measurements have been done for repairing the bridge. We are trying to include the bridge under a project."

Baki Chowdhury, upazila engineer of Jhalakathi Sadar, said the road has been included in a Development Project Proposal for Jhalakathi-Pirojpur. "Once the DPP is approved, we will be able to renovate the road," he added.