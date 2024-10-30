Kulsum Begum: the caretaker of Barishal’s crematorium

Kulsum Begum, 45, is busier than ever, with little time to spare for conversation.

As the Hindu community in Barishal city prepares to celebrate the "Shmashan Deepali" festival, last-minute cleaning of the 200-year-old crematorium in the Kawnia area is underway.

Kulsum is working to clean and restore the tombs, ensuring they are ready for the celebrations.

For the past 40 years, Kulsum has served as a dedicated helper in maintaining this crematorium. Families, even those who have migrated to India, have reached out to request her assistance in cleaning the graves of their loved ones.

She reminisced about her early days at the crematorium, stating that she has been involved in this work since the age of five, alongside her mother, Halima Begum.

As she grew older, she took on more responsibilities, including the cleaning and upkeep of the tombs, sometimes even making new tombs from soil.

Kulsum explained that families from Dhaka, Kushtia, and Bhola often request her to clean their ancestors' graves, sending her money for her services, which can last anywhere from a week to a month.

She has also received requests from relatives in India, who pay her based on the time she dedicates to the work.

"I clean their cremations every day, regardless of whether they pay me or not," Kulsum stated, though she has become hesitant to speak with journalists. She noted that not everyone reacts positively to her story.

Some people have suggested that she stop cleaning the Hindu tombs. Kulsum responded, "If I do not work, what will I eat? My husband Idris Akon and I rely on this work to support our family."

Manbendra Botobayal, convener of the "Barishal Mahasmashan Rakka Committee", acknowledged Kulsum's long-standing commitment to her work.

"Kulsum has been doing this since childhood. She interacts with everyone naturally," he said.

Locals have praised Kulsum for her compassionate approach, treating the graves as if they were her own relatives. In the absence of family members, Kulsum steps in to care for the graves, ensuring they are clean and well-maintained, lighting candles, and honouring the deceased with dignity.