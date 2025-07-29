Kulaura mourns NY police officer Didarul’s death in Manhattan shooting

The Bangladeshi-origin officer migrated to the US in 2009

Shock and grief gripped the community in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila following the death of Didarul Islam, a Bangladeshi-origin officer of the New York Police Department, in a mass shooting in Manhattan.

Relatives gathered in silence at the family home in the Magura residential area of Kulaura after hearing the news.

"We are devastated," said his cousin Abdul Qayyum, noting that Didarul and his family had last visited Bangladesh in March and usually stayed on the first floor of the house during their trips.

Another cousin, Mazharul Islam, said the attacker, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, had flown in from Las Vegas and opened fire indiscriminately inside a high-rise building in Midtown Manhattan yesterday. Tamura later died by suicide.

The New York Post reported that Didarul was killed by the "deranged" gunman during the rampage.

Didarul's house at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar. Photo: STAR

He had been living with his pregnant wife, two children, and parents in the Parkchester area of the Bronx.

Didarul migrated to the US in 2009 and later joined the NYPD after completing higher education, said his aunt Tahera Begum Duli.

"He was calm, talented, and devoted," she added.

He had passed his SSC from Kulaura Nabin Chandra High School and HSC from Kulaura Degree College before moving abroad.

New York-based Bangladeshi journalist Shah Sumon said Didarul was well known in the expatriate community.

"We're neighbours in Bangladesh too. His family moved to America when he was in eighth grade, about 15 to 20 years ago," said Sumon.

Nazmul Bari Sohel, general secretary of the Kulaura Upazila Press Club, said, "He was a good sportsman and a popular figure in our area. His tragic death has cast a shadow over the whole community."

Didarul's body was brought from the hospital at midnight. His funeral is expected to be held in New York on Thursday.