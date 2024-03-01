Kuet holds discussion on ‘smart Bangladesh’

A discussion on "Smart Bangladesh and Kuet in Future" was held at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) yesterday.

The speakers at the programme said education plays the biggest role in building a smart Bangladesh. They also emphasised innovation and research, saying that teachers should ensure the maximum utilisation of talent.

Dr Muhammed Alamgir, chairman (additional duties) of Bangladesh University Grants Commission, was present as the chief guest.

Kuet VC Dr Mihir Ranjan Halder and pro-VC Dr Sobahan Mia were present on the occasion.

Besides, deans of the university, institute directors, heads of departments, and teachers attended the programme.