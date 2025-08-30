Kuakata’s Char Gangamati: Crab, turtle conservation effort falters in 4 years

A conservation initiative to protect red crabs and sea turtles at Kuakata's Char Gangamati beach has virtually vanished within four years of its launch, owing to poor monitoring and lack of enforcement.

On May 8, 2021, WorldFish established the sanctuary under the Ecofish-II project, declaring half a kilometre of Char Gongamati beach on the east side of Kuakata and another half kilometre at the confluence of three rivers on the west side as "red zones" to protect biodiversity.

The initiative, supported by the Kalapara upazila administration, Tourist Police Kuakata Zone, and the Tour Operators' Association of Kuakata (TOAK), aimed to ensure safe breeding for red crabs and turtle nesting. Motorbikes and tourist movement in the protected zone were restricted, and boundary markers with signboards were installed to make the area visibly distinct.

However, within a year, the boundary fences disappeared. Without monitoring, motorbikes and tourists soon reclaimed the space.

At the time of the launch, Ecofish-II's assistant researcher in Patuakhali, Sagarika Smriti, said the sanctuary would allow red crabs and marine turtles to flourish while offering tourists a rare glimpse of nature up close.

Speaking recently about the project's disappearance, Sagarika said, "I am no longer with the project, but we established the sanctuary to conserve biodiversity. Had the Department of Fisheries taken charge, it could have lasted longer. The main reason it failed was the absence of monitoring."

TOAK president Ruman Imtiaz Tushar said, "No conservation effort survives here due to poor supervision. We need planned and sustainable initiatives."

Kalapara UNO (acting) and member secretary of the Kuakata Beach Management Committee, Yasin Sadek, said, "We will look into the matter and take necessary steps. Action against noise pollution will be taken immediately."

Patuakhali District Fisheries Officer Md Kamrul Islam said, "Ecofish never handed over the project to us. Moreover, sustaining such an initiative on an open beach is very challenging. If the fisheries department had been involved from the beginning, it could have yielded long-term benefits."